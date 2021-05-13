New Delhi: If you are looking to buy home appliances such as refrigerator, washing machine, microwave, you can get flat cashback. State Bank of India (SBI) customers can avail the offer. “Upgrading your home with the best home appliances is the smart choice. Get Flat Rs 1,000 Cashback,” State Bank of India tweeted. Also Read - Man With 16 Wives & 151 Children Wants to Marry Again, Says His Full-Time Job is ‘Satisfying’ His Wives | See Pics

SBI credit card holders can avail Rs 1,000 cashback for shopping at Croma stores or website.

1. SBI Card offer is valid till June 27, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Wait Agonizing, Say Students; Experts Point Rising Stress. All You Need To Know

2. SBI card holders must remember that the minimum transaction needs to be Rs 20,000.

3. The SBI card offer is applicable on EMI transactions.

4. SBI customers will get flat Cashback of Rs 1000 per card account per offer weekend during the offer term.

5. Two offers can not be clubbed together.

6. Cashback Posting will be done 2 months after offer transaction month ends. For example, for transaction done on May 9, 2021, cashback will be posted on 31st July 2021.

7. SBI card holders can shop for electronics appliances at croma.com and croma stores.

8. The offer is valid on all SBI Credit cards excluding Corporate Cards and Paytm SBI Credit Card.