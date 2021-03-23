SBI customers can now avail accidental insurance cover with State Bank of India debit cards.In a major benefit, State Bank of India customers can now apply for SBI Rupay Platinum card. SBI customers can enjoy exclusive benefits including Accidental Insurance Cover up to Rs 2 Lakh with the SBI Rupay Platinum card. SBI Rupay Platinum card is an international debit card. You can do cashless shopping earn SBI Rewardz points. Also Read - SBI Clerk Result First Waiting List 2020-2021 Out At sbi.co.in/careers, Check Important Details Here

SBI customers can get accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh by using the SBI Rupay Platinum card. SBI customers need to do one minimum financial transaction at any PoS/e-commerce witin 45 days prior to the date of accident to avail accidental insurance. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card won't require to pay any premium for availing the State Bank of India accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh

All you need to know about SBI Rupay Platinum debit card

1. You can shop at over 52 lakh merchant outlets across India and more than 30 million worldwide through SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

2. You can book movie tickets, bill payments, travel, online purchases through SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

3. You can withdraw cash from ATMS in India and world wide if you have SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

4. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card provides you complimentary airport lounge access.

5. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card will earn you 2 SBI Rewardz point for every Rs 200 shopping, dining out, fuel, book travel, or spend online. SBI customers will earn 200 bonus points on the first three purchase transactions by using SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

6. One will also get birthday bonus from SBI Rupay Platinum debit card.

7. SBI Rupay Platinum debit card has issuance charges of Rs 300 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST), and annual maintenance charges of Rs 250 plus GST.