New Delhi: India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has reached out to its customers alerting them not to fall for any misleading, fake messages on social media. “SBI customers are requested to be alert on Social Media and not fall for any misleading and fake messages,” the bank tweeted. Also Read - After HDFC Bank, SBI Also Faces System Outage, App Services Down
The bank had also shared a 20-second video clip asked customers not to share confidential details online. “Be vigilant, be safe. While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online,” SBI tweeted along with the video.
This is not the first time SBI has alerted its customers. Time to time the bank keeps alerting its customers in a bid to safeguard them against such frauds.