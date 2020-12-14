New Delhi: India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has reached out to its customers alerting them not to fall for any misleading, fake messages on social media. “SBI customers are requested to be alert on Social Media and not fall for any misleading and fake messages,” the bank tweeted. Also Read - After HDFC Bank, SBI Also Faces System Outage, App Services Down

“We request our customers to be cautious of fake/ misleading messages circulating on social media purportedly on behalf of SBI,” the largest lender further added. Also Read - Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Partially Affected as Lakhs of Employees Protest, SBI & Private Banks Functional

The bank had also shared a 20-second video clip asked customers not to share confidential details online. “Be vigilant, be safe. While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online,” SBI tweeted along with the video.

Be vigilant, be safe.

While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online. pic.twitter.com/x2T7ImaCz6 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 3, 2020