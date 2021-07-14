New Delhi: State Bank of India has alerted its customers about “phishing links”. If SBI customers are receiving links containing “free gift from the national bank” and ‘freebies’, then they must not click on these links. Clicking on these links may result in loss of customers’ personal and confidential data.Also Read - Dia Mirza - Vaibhav Rekhi Welcome Son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in an Emotional Post, Share First Pic

“Free Gift From the National Bank of India? Don’t Take the Bait! Beware of Phishing Links Offering freebies,” SBI tweeted.

“Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!” State Bank of India has advised its customers.

Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!#ThinkBeforeYouClick #StayAlert #StaySafe #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/S9WnN4wsGu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 13, 2021

