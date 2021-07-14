New Delhi: State Bank of India has alerted its customers about “phishing links”. If SBI customers are receiving links containing “free gift from the national bank” and ‘freebies’, then they must not click on these links. Clicking on these links may result in loss of customers’ personal and confidential data.Also Read - Dia Mirza - Vaibhav Rekhi Welcome Son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in an Emotional Post, Share First Pic
- “Free Gift From the National Bank of India? Don’t Take the Bait! Beware of Phishing Links Offering freebies,” SBI tweeted.
- “Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!” State Bank of India has advised its customers.
State Bank of India Tweet
Also Read - Chris Gayle's Experience Key to Rebuilding West Indies Cricket: CWI Chief
Also Read - ACCB vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Asian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 14
- Last week, there was an IANS report that said Chinese hackers were targeting SBI users through phishing, and free gift scams.
- Hackers of Chinese origin are targeting bank users with phishing scams, asking them to update their KYC using a particular website link and offering free gifts worth Rs 50 lakh from the bank via a WhatsApp message, cybersecurity researchers have warned, the IANS report says.
- The research wing of New Delhi-based think tank CyberPeace Foundation, along with Autobot Infosec Pvt Ltd, studied two such incidents on the name of SBI that were faced by some smartphone users, as per the IANS report.