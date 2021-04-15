NEW DELHI: State Bank of India (SBI) customers can now convert their large purchases into easy installments, reduce interest rates and avail 100 per cent fee processing waiver. The offer is valid till May 9.”Flexipay is what you need to convert your large purchases into easy installments, now at reduced interest rates and 100% fee processing waiver. Valid till 9 May ‘21.” Also Read - SBI Alert: State Bank of India Customers Can Avail Rs 500 Amazon Voucher, Discounts On Furniture

SBI is offering its customers to go for more with reduced monthly installments by opting for flexipay EMIs.

SBI customers can pay back their big purchases in flexible installments.

SBI customers can convert your transactions into Flexipay within 30 days of the purchase

SBI customers can repay in a period of 6, 9, 12, and 24 months.

SBI customers must remember that any transaction of Rs 500 or above can converted to Flexipay. The minimum booking amount is Rs 2500.

SBI is offering flexible options to pay back big transactions. For the six-month tenure, State Bank of India customers need to pay Rs 177.5 per Rs 1,000 as monthly installment. For the 12-month period, you need to pay Rs 93.5 per Rs 1000 as montly installment. For 24-month period, SBI customers need to pay Rs 51.9 as monthly installment per Rs 1000.

SBI customers can book flexipay in three simple ways.

SBI customers need to log in to their SBI Card Online account.

SBI customers can SMS FP to 56767.

SBI customers can call 39 02 02 or 1860 180 1290.