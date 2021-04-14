State Bank of India (SBI) is offering lucrative offers for its customers. SBI customers can get Amazon vouchers and discount on buying furniture by using State Bank of India credit card and Yono app respectively. So, don’t waste your time and avail the State Bank of India offers sooner rather than later. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2021: Application Begins for 67 Pharmacist Posts | Check Important Details Here

SBI Credit Card Offer

State Bank of India customers can earn Rs 500 Amazon voucher for referring the SBI credit card. "It's the season of giving. When you refer your friend for an SBI Credit Card, both of you get an Amazon voucher worth ₹500. So who are you going to call first?" SBI Card tweeted.

How To Avail State Bank of India Credit Card Offer?

SBI customer needs to share their invite code. SBI credit card holders need to share their unique referral code with their friends or family members via text message, E-mail, social media platforms.

SBI customers will get a Rs 500 Amazon voucher every time their friend or family member gets an SBI Credit Card with their referral code.

SBI customers’ friend or family member gets a Rs 500 Amazon Voucher upon completion of their first successful transaction exceeding Rs 500.

SBI customers need to Login to their account on the website or mobile app to start referring and inviting friends.

SBI customers need to enter details of their friend or family member and a link will be sent on their mobile and email ID.

SBI customers need to share an invite via text message, E-mail, Whats App, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

SBI customers need to copy their referral code and send it your friends or family members.

State of Bank India (SBI) Yono App Offer

SBI customers can rev up the style quotient of their living room. SBI customers need to shop at home through YONO and get an additional 12 per cent off on Furniture.

SBI customers need to log in to YONO SBI.

Rev up the style quotient of your living room.

After that SBI customers need to go to “shop and order” section.

Following that, SBI customers need to go to the “Home and Furnishing” section.

At last SBI customers can ‘@Home’ section.