New Delhi: State Bank of India has a number of important updates for its customers. SBI account holders must take note of these messages from India's largest lender. These SBI updates pertain to account security, phone banking, and benefits.

SBI has advised its customers to update account passwords frequently.

“Frequently updating your passwords is a wise step to avoid banking frauds. Get Vaccinated, Stay safe,” State Bank of India tweeted.



State Bank of India advises its customers to link PAN with Aadhaar by September 30.

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” SBI tweets.





SBI also tells its customers about 8 ways to create a strong password.

“A strong password ensures higher levels of security. Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password and protect yourself from cybercrime. Stay alert & #SafeWithSBI!” SBI tweeted.



SBI has provided two toll free helpline numbers 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800 for banking services.

“Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800,” SBI says.



SBI has issued toll free numbers to block debit card and reissue a new one.

“Here’s how you can block your Debit Card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system. Just call 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800,” SBI tweeted.