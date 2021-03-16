SBI Alert: In a major development for State Bank of India (SBI) retail bondholders, India’s largest lender has decided to exercise the call option for its retail bonds. These retail bonds were issued during February-March of 2011 and used to carry an interest rate of 9.95 per cent, as per a report by Economic Times. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert! Save Up To Rs 1350 By Opening This State Bank of India Account

These SBI retail bonds had a 15-year maturity period which was due on March 16, 2026. However, the State Bank of India decided to utilize a call option. These retail bonds gad a call option. However, the call option could be exercised after the end of the 10th year starting from the issuing date. Investors will now get the money today or tomorrow. Also Read - SBI Alert: State Bank of India UPI Services To Be Affected Today. Details Here

In 2011, the SBI was providing higher interest rates at par with the then higher interest rates for bank deposits for a short period of time. The retail bonds came in Demat form providing the investors welcome relief from TDS. The SBI retail bonds provided higher interests for a minimum period of 10 years. The SBI retail bonds were also listed on the Stock Exchange. Also Read - SBI SME Gold Loan: Get Loan up to Rs 50 Lakh at 'Attractive' Interest Rate Without Any Financial Document | Details Here

Back in February 2011, the SBI stated that an interest rate of 9.95 per cent would be given for 15-year retail bonds. It was decided that non-retail investors will get an interest rate of 9.30 per cent for a 10-year bond and 9.45 per cent for a 15-year-bonds.

SBI then said that these bonds were meant for a larger audience. The State Bank of India had claimed that through the bond route for longer maturities they brought the concept of raising resources.

SBI back then had mentioned that the 10-year bonds would have a call option after 5 years and the 15-year bonds would have a 10-year call option.