SBI Customer Alert: India's biggest public sector bank, State Bank of India, has some important announcement for its customers. If you are an SBI account holder, you might experience some issues in banking services on March 14 as the SBI is upgrading its UPI platform. Taking to Twitter, the State Bank of India said that its customers will face issues in using its UPI service due to the upgradation on March 14 that is tomorrow. However, the SBI has said that users can use other digital channels of the bank as an alternative. Users can make transactions through YONO, YONO Lite, Net Banking or ATM (Debit Cards) tomorrow, 14 March.

The country's largest public sector bank took to twitter to inform its 'esteemed' customers. It requested them to bear with the bank as it upgrades the UPI platform.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience," the SBI said in a statement.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#YONOLite #NetBanking #Banking #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/nZGRdRCFK7 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 13, 2021

The State Bank of Indi also suggested SBI customers to use other digital channels of the India’s largest public sector bank, such as Yono, YonoLITE or Net Banking. It said these channels are not impacted by the upgrade activity.

Being country’s biggest public sector bank, the services in the bank are largely used by millions of its customers. In an effort to make its customers alert and help them avail banking benefits by the leading public sector bank, it keeps informing them through messages and posts on Twitter.