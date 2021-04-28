New Delhi: Have you lost your State Bank of India debit card or do you want to reissue a new one? Now, SBI customers can block their debit card and reissue a new one through phone call. The SBI has a toll-free IVR system through which State Bank of India customers can block and reissue debit card in hassle-free manner. Also Read - COVID-19-Hit India: Ace Sprinter Yohan Blake Has a Message For India During Pandemic

SBI Debit Card Block Number

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued toll-free numbers 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800. SBI customers need to follow a few steps to block their Debit Card and reissue a new one. Also Read - Photos And Videos Show Intensity of Massive Earthquake in Assam | Watch

SBI Debit Card Block By Call: Step-by-Step Guide

State Bank of India is making it easy to block and reissue debit cards through IVR at call centre. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Shoots up Again: Over 3.6 Lakh Cases, 3093 Deaths in 24 Hours

Firstly, SBI customers need to call SBI toll-free numbers 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 from registered mobile number.

Secondly, after calling, you need to press 0 for “Card Blocking”

After that SBI customers need to press 1 to block the card using their registered mobile numbers and card numbers.

SBI customers can also press 2 to block the card using their registered mobile numbers and account numbers.

If you select press 1, you need to enter last 5 digits of the ATM card you wish to block. After that press 1 to confirm. You need to press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of ATM card to be blocked.

Subsequently, your card has been successfully blocked. A blocking confirmation has been sent through SMS on the Registered Mobile Number.

If SBI customers wish to apply for a replacement card, they need to press 1 to apply for Replacement Card.

Press 7 for Previous Menu. You need to press 8 for Main Menu.

If SBI customers press 1 for applying Replacement Card, they need enter the year of birth.

You need to press 1 to confirm or press 2 to cancel. Please remember, card replacement charges will be applied.

If you confirm, your card replacement request has been successfully sent. A confirmation has also been sent through SMS on your Registered Mobile Number.

The debit card will be sent to SBI customer’s registered address.