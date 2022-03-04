SBI Latest News: India’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) took to microblogging site Twitter to alert its customers against the rampant incidents of banking fraud, which often leads to people losing their hard-earned money. In a tweet shared along with an infographic, the bank warned the customers not to click on embedded links sent via SMS. Customers should always check for the short code of SBI on receiving a text message, the bank further added.Also Read - Belated ITR To KYC: 5 Financial Deadlines To Remember In March 2022

“Here is an example of #YehWrongNumberHai, KYC fraud. Such SMS can lead to a fraud, and you can lose your savings. Do not click on embedded links. Check for the correct short code of SBI on receiving an SMS. Stay alert and stay #SafeWithSBI.”, read the tweet. Also Read - SBI Customers Must Link PAN With Aadhaar Card by March 31 to Avoid Inconvenience | Here’s How

Here is an example of #YehWrongNumberHai, KYC fraud. Such SMS can lead to a fraud, and you can lose your savings. Do not click on embedded links. Check for the correct short code of SBI on receiving an SMS. Stay alert and stay #SafeWithSBI.#SBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/z1goSyhGXq — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 4, 2022

Here’s what the complete message says:

The infographic has a callout that replicates an SMS customers have been reported to be receiving over time. These SMS come with a cryptic embedded link, upon clicking which, the hackers have gained access to the customer’s bank account and deducted hefty sum of money. SBI alerted that they never asks their customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) over embedded links sent through an SMS. The dubious SMS read, “Dear Customer, Your SBI documents has been expired. Your account will be blocked in 24 hrs. please upload your KYC in click here link- http://ibit.ly/oMwK.” The reply to the fraudulent message in the infographic reads,” SBI never asks you to update/complete your KYC by clicking on the links embedded in an SMS. Stay alert and #StaysafewithSBI.”

So we request our readers to be very careful if they receive such messages and keep these points in mind all the time.