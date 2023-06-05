Home

SBI Amrit Kalash Scheme Giving More Returns; 7.60% For Senior Citizens, 7.10% For Others

Amrit Kalash is a special retail term deposit.

One has to invest in this fixed deposit scheme for 400 days. (File)

SBI Amrit Kalash: State Bank of India’s (SBI) new fixed deposit (FD) scheme Amrit Kalash is going to end this month, i.e., on 30th June. Under this, 7.60% interest is being given to senior citizens on FD and 7.10% to others. One has to invest in this fixed deposit scheme for 400 days. In such a situation, if you want more interest on FD, then you can invest in this scheme.

THIS IS A SPECIAL TERM DEPOSIT

Amrit Kalash is a special retail term deposit, i.e., FD. In this, senior citizens get an interest rate of 7.60% and common citizens get an interest rate of 7.1%. In this, a maximum FD of Rs 2 crore can be made. Under the Amrit Kalash scheme, you are paid interest every month, every quarter, and every half year. You can decide about the payment of FD interest as per your convenience.

YOU CAN INVEST ONLINE OR OFFLINE

To invest in this scheme, you can also invest by visiting the branch of the bank. At the same time, investment can also be done through Netbanking and SBI YONO app. Like normal FD, the facility of taking a loan is also available on Amrit Kalash.

BREAKUP OF INTEREST ACCORDING TO DURATION

Tenure Rate of Interest for General Citizens Senior Citizens

1 year 6.80% 7.30%

2 years 7.00% 7.50%

3 years 6.50% 7.00%

5 years 6.50% 7.00%

