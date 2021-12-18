SBI 3-in-1 Account Facility: The State Bank of India has launched a 3-in-1 account facility for bank customers. As per the updates from the SBI, the facility includes a savings bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account to provide the customers with a simple and paperless trading experience.Also Read - SBI Net Banking, YONO, UPI Services to Remain Suspended For 5 Hours Today. Check Details
If the customers are planning to begin investing in stock markets, a Demat and trading account is mandatory foe the purpose. To know more, the customers can explore the 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility. They will also get the benefits of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, the SBI said in a statement.
"Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience," SBI said in a tweet.
SBI savings bank account: list of documents needed
Officially Valid Documents:
- Passport
- Proof of possession of Aadhar
- Driving License
- Voter ID Card
- Job Card issued by MNREGA
- Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address
Documents needed to open SBI Demat and trading account:
- Passport size photograph (one)
- Pan card copy
- Aadhar card copy
- One cancelled cheque leaf / Latest Bank statement