SBI 3-in-1 Account Facility: The State Bank of India has launched a 3-in-1 account facility for bank customers. As per the updates from the SBI, the facility includes a savings bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account to provide the customers with a simple and paperless trading experience.

If the customers are planning to begin investing in stock markets, a Demat and trading account is mandatory foe the purpose. To know more, the customers can explore the 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility. They will also get the benefits of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, the SBI said in a statement.

"Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience," SBI said in a tweet.

Experience the power of 3-in-1!

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 15, 2021

SBI savings bank account: list of documents needed

PAN or Form 60

Photograph

Officially Valid Documents:

Passport

Proof of possession of Aadhar

Driving License

Voter ID Card

Job Card issued by MNREGA

Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address

Documents needed to open SBI Demat and trading account: