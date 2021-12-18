SBI 3-in-1 Account Facility: The State Bank of India has launched a 3-in-1 account facility for bank customers. As per the updates from the SBI, the facility includes a savings bank account, a Demat account, and an online trading account to provide the customers with a simple and paperless trading experience.Also Read - SBI Net Banking, YONO, UPI Services to Remain Suspended For 5 Hours Today. Check Details

If the customers are planning to begin investing in stock markets, a Demat and trading account is mandatory foe the purpose. To know more, the customers can explore the 3 in 1 account opening with the e-margin facility. They will also get the benefits of savings account, Demat account and trading account all under one roof, the SBI said in a statement.

"Experience the power of 3-in-1! An account that combines Savings Account, Demat Account, and Trading Account to provide you with a simple and paperless trading experience," SBI said in a tweet.

SBI savings bank account: list of documents needed

  • PAN or Form 60
  • Photograph

 Officially Valid Documents:

  • Passport
  • Proof of possession of Aadhar
  • Driving License
  • Voter ID Card
  • Job Card issued by MNREGA
  • Letter issued by National Population Register containing details of name and address

Documents needed to open SBI Demat and trading account:

  • Passport size photograph (one)
  • Pan card copy
  • Aadhar card copy
  • One cancelled cheque leaf / Latest Bank statement