SBI Annuity Scheme 2022 | New Delhi: The investment options across the globe have been highly volatile owing to inflationary pressures. In this, markets, as well as saving accounts, have turned risky for the ones looking for safe investment methods. However, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers SBI Annuity Scheme or SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme which ensures a stable monthly fixed income for the customers.
Under the scheme, a depositor has to deposit a lump sum amount with the bank at the start of the tenure. After that, the bank will provide a monthly instalment to the customer's bank account. The instalment will include the principal amount as well as interest. The tenure available is 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years.
SBI Annuity Scheme: Details Here
- SBI Annuity Scheme interest rate: The interest rates are the same as the interest rates on fixed deposits. Currently, SBI offers an interest rate in the range of 5.45 per cent to 5.5 per cent for deposits ranging from 3 years to 10 years.
- SBI Annuity Plan for senior citizens: For senior citizens, the interest offered is higher that the general deposit. SBI offers 5.95 per cent to 6.30 per cent for deposits between 3 to 10 years.
- SBI Annuity Scheme eligibility: All Indian residents, including minors, are eligible to apply for the scheme. However, NRE and NRO are not allowed to avail of the scheme.
- SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme withdrawal: The premature withdrawal is available for deposits up to Rs 15 lakhs, in case of death of the depositor. On deposits over Rs 5 lakh, a 1 per cent penalty will be applicable. Also, 1 per cent less interest will be paid by the bank.
- SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme loan: An loan facility of up to 75 per cent of the deposit amount is allowed under the scheme. This can be taken in special circumstances like education, marriage etc.
- SBI Annuity Scheme investment limit: The minimum investment limit is Rs 1,000. However, for offline customers, there is no maximum deposit limit. For online customers, it will depend upon the fund transfer limit of the account.