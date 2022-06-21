SBI Annuity Scheme 2022 | New Delhi: The investment options across the globe have been highly volatile owing to inflationary pressures. In this, markets, as well as saving accounts, have turned risky for the ones looking for safe investment methods. However, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers SBI Annuity Scheme or SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme which ensures a stable monthly fixed income for the customers.Also Read - Get More Interest On Your Money Than Bank Fixed Deposit With This Scheme

Under the scheme, a depositor has to deposit a lump sum amount with the bank at the start of the tenure. After that, the bank will provide a monthly instalment to the customer's bank account. The instalment will include the principal amount as well as interest. The tenure available is 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years.

SBI Annuity Scheme: Details Here