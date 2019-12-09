New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to replace their free-of-cost magnetic stripe ATM-cub-debit-card with a new EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) chip and PIN-based card. The move, the SBI said, was to counter continuing incidents of frauds on the magnetic stripe cards.

According to the bank, the users will have to get their cards replaced by December 31, 2019, as the same will be deactivated by January 1, 2020, irrespective of their validity period.

In a tweet, the SBI, the country’s largest private sector bank, said, “Apply now to change your Magnetic Stripe Debit Cards to the more secure EMV Chip and PIN-based SBI Debit card at your home branch by 31st December 2019. Safeguard yourself with guaranteed authenticity, greater security for online payments and added security against fraud.”

Apply now to change your Magnetic Stripe Debit Cards to the more secure EMV Chip and PIN based SBI Debit card at your home branch by 31st December, 2019. Safeguard yourself with guaranteed authenticity, greater security for online payments and added security against fraud. pic.twitter.com/t9K3TiGTad — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 30, 2019

The bank also said that the conversion process is safe as well as free-of-cost.

In order to avail the new cards, customers can either approach the home branch or order the same through the internet banking mode.

The bank’s directive comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), last year, asking commercial banks to shift their customers from the magnetic stripe cards to EMV and PIN-based card. On its own, too, the SBI has frequently asked its customers to exchange their current cards with the new ones.