New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers have a big update! India's largest lender is all set to charge you more for conducting beyond four free cash withdrawal transactions. These transactions will include ATM or branch. Apart from this, SBI will also charge more for availing cheque book beyond going for the threshold of free. SBI's rules will be applicable on Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Accounts from July 1, 2021.This means SBI customers have to pay more for cash withdrawal and getting cheuqe book if they go beyond the prescribed free of cost threshold, SBI said in a notification.

However, SBI Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account holders will not have to pay extra for Non-Financial Transactions at branch channel, and ATM. The charge for SBI BSBD account holders is free for carrying out non-financial transactions at State Bank branch and branches and other banks.

SBI has announced a revision in service charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts.

State Bank of India customer will be charged beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transactions at the bank’s branches.

SBI customers will have to pay Rs. 15 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) per cash withdrawal transaction at Branch Channel, State Bank of India said.

At ATMs, SBI customers will have to pay beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transactions.

If the transaction is done at SBI ATMs, the charges will be Rs 15 plus GST. If cash was withdrawn at other Bank’s ATMs, then charges will be Rs 15 plus GST.

SBI Cheque Book

SBI customers will get First 10 cheque leaves FREE in a financial year. Thereafter, they need to pay Rs 40 plus GST for 10-leaf cheque Book. For, a 25-leaf cheque Book, SBI customers need

to pay Rs 75 plus GST.

For Emergency Cheque Book, SBI customers will be levied Rs 50 plus GST for 10 leaves or part thereof.

However, there is a relief from SBI to Senior Citizen customers. The senior citizen customers are exempted from this cheque book rules, State Bank of India said.