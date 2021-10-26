New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has started an one-time password (OTP)-based cash withdrawal system at its ATM with an aim to protect bank accounts from fraud. So before you visit an ATM of the India’s largest public sector lender next time, you must know how this OTP-based cash withdrawal system functions. SBI has also termed the new system as “vaccination against fraudsters.” “Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority,” SBI tweeted.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Mukul Rohatgi To Argue Case in Bombay HC, Hearing to Begin Shortly

SBI has stated that the withdrawal system will safeguard customers from unauthorized transactions at ATMs. However, the OTP-based cash withdrawal system is applicable on withdrawals of Rs 10,000 and above at SBI ATM. So if you withdraw Rs 10,000 or more, you will have to follow the OTP-based cash withdrawal system.

Here’s How SBI OTP-Based Cash Withdrawal System Will Work

SBI will send an OTP to the customer’s registered mobile number.

The OTP is a four-digit number that authenticates the user for a single transaction.

This will protect SBI Card holders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals.

SBI has also asked its customers not to click on unknown, suspicious links and share confidential details and OTP with anyone.

“Free Gift from the National Bank of India? Don’t take the bait! Beware of phising links offering freebies,” SBI tweeted.

“Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!” SBI stated.