SBI Bank Customers Alert: With the move towards digitisation, the State Bank of India, being the largest public sector bank in the country, has opened portals to a wide variety of services for its customers. With this digitisation, the SBI customers can do several tasks sitting at home. For example, to check the account balance, the bank customers don't need to visit the back branches anymore, they can do it at home itself. Apart from the conventional way of withdrawing money from the bank and enquiring about the current balance, the customers can explore a plethora of other ways too. Here's how bank customers can check their SBI Account Balance in a few easy ways.

Through SMS: To check SBI account balance through SMS, they just need to send an SMS 'BAL' to 09223766666 from the registered phone number. In case the number is not yet registered with SBI, then send an SMS 'REGAccount Number' to 09223488888.

Through Missed Call: Moreover, the bank customers can use the registered phone number to make a missed call and check the balance. For this purpose, they just need to give a missed call on 09223766666. If this number doesn't work, they can try an alternative number – 09223866666 – and the bank will provide a mini statement of the required details pertaining to the account balance.

Using ATM: The conventional way to check the account balance is to visit the ATM counter nearby. They need to insert their debit card inside the slot, enter the 4-digit pin, and then can check the account balance.

Website and Application: Apart from all this, they can also check the account balance using the website or the application. To try through the website, open the portal and check the balance after entering your credentials on the website.

For the YONO App, they just need to open the application, and then will be able to locate the balance enquiry section, which will tell you the current balance.