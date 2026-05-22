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SBI Bank Holiday list Alert 2026: Will Bank remain shut from May 23 for six days? Heres what we know so far

SBI Bank Holiday list Alert 2026: Will Bank remain shut from May 23 for six days? Here’s what we know so far

SBI Bank Holidays: Will Bank remain shut from May 23 for six days? Check the details here.

SBI Bank Holiday list Alert 2026: Will Bank remain shut from May 23 for six days? Here's what we know so far(File)

Having an SBI account and planning to visit the bank for some work? Then, hold on! Attention, readers, you must go through this article before heading to the bank. The State Bank of India(SBI) is expected to remain closed for six consecutive days beginning from May 23, 2026. Any specific reasons for this closure? Well, various SBI branches across the country will be closed due to weekends, a proposed staff strike, and Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).

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Will the Bank remain shut from May 23 for six days?

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI), banks will remain closed on May 27, 2026 in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada in view of the Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha.

As per the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s calendar, banks will remain closed on May 28, 2026, in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Srinagar in view of the Eid al-Adha (Bakri-Eid).

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May 23 marks the fourth Saturday, and hence it is a bank holiday. May 24 marks the weekly bank holiday.

SBI Bank Holiday List 2026: Check dates and reasons

May 23: Fourth Saturday

May 24: Sunday

May 25:

May 26:

May 27: Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha

May 28: Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha)

According to the news agency PTI report, the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation federation has also called for a two-day nationwide strike in the State Bank of India on May 25 and 26, as per news agency PTI report. Earlier on Monday, All India State Bank of India Staff Federation staged a dharna in front of a key administrative office here, pressing for a 16-point charter of demands, including recruitment of sub-staff and armed guards, stopping “mis-selling” of insurance products and filling staff vacancies.

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According to the strike notice issued by the federation for May 25 and 26, employees in the workmen category owing allegiance to the union would participate in the agitation under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act. According to the news agency PTI, the federation alleged that bilateral mechanisms for resolving employees’ issues were “not working satisfactorily” and claimed there had been “mal-implementation/non-implementation” of settlements and agreements.

The union alleged, among others, that “large-scale mis-selling” of insurance products, driven by targets and business pressure, led to customers being sold unsuitable products without proper disclosure.

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