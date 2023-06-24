Home

Transferred Money to Wrong Bank Account by Mistake? State Bank of India (SBI) Shares Steps to Retrieve It

SBI Bank Money Transfer: Transferring money from one bank account to another has become a part of the ‘aam aadmi‘ routine. You don’t need to visit a bank to transfer money to someone’s account

SBI Bank Money Transfer: Transferring money from one bank account to another has become a part of the ‘aam aadmi‘ routine. You don’t need to visit a bank to transfer money to someone’s account as this can be done in a fraction of a second using your desired electronic device. But, as we all know that there are two sides to everything. What if you accidentally transfer money to the wrong bank account? What steps do you need to take to get your money back? Recently, a customer of the State Bank of India (SBI) encountered the same problem and complained about it on the social media platform Twitter.

Taking to a Microblogging site, a user named Ravi Agrawal wrote, “Dear @TheOfficialSBI I made a payment to the wrong account number by mistake. I have given all the details to my branch as told by the helpline. Still, my branch is not providing any information regarding the reversal. Please help.”

Dear @TheOfficialSBI I made a payment to wrong account number by mistake. I have given all the details to my branch as told by the helpline. Still my branch is not providing any information regarding the reversal. Please help. — Ravi Agrawal (@RaviAgrawa68779) June 19, 2023

In response to this question, SBI’s official Twitter account detailed the steps to take if you sent money to the wrong bank account. If an SBI customer has entered the wrong beneficiary’s bank account number while transferring the money, he or she must contact the home branch. The home branch will then initiate the follow-up process with the other bank without any pecuniary liabilities.

“Please note that if wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then,” tweeted SBI’s official Twitter account.

please raise a complaint at https://t.co/YdGUw4ByCT under Personal segment/ Individual customer – General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and mention the details of your issue in the comment box provided. The concerned team will look into it. (2/2) — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 22, 2023

According to the SBI, if the issue is not resolved at the branch, the customer can file a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccfunder Personal segment/ Individual customer – General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and describe his/her problem in the comment box.

“Please raise a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under Personal segment/ Individual customer – General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and mention the details of your issue in the comment box provided. The concerned team will look into it,” the public sector added. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the responsibility to provide correct inputs in the payment instructions, particularly the beneficiary account number information, rests with the remitter/originator.

