SBI Banking Services: Step By Step Guide For Senior Citizens to Get Pension Slip on WhatsApp

Download Pension Slip Through Whatsapp: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched a facility through which senior citizens can receive their pension slips on the messaging application —WhatsApp. The “hassle-free” service, as described by SBI, will enable pensioners to receive their pension slips from the comfort of their homes by sending a simple “Hi” message to a mobile number via WhatsApp.

SBI took to Twitter, “Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a “Hi” on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.”

Once you have sent ‘Hi,’ on the given number, you will receive a message from the bank with three options: Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip. Click on Pension Slip, and mention the month you want the slip. A message will pop up on your screen: “Please wait for a while as we fetch your Pension details.”

HOW TO REGISTER A NOMINEE THROUGH INTERNET BANKING:

Sign in to SBI Online.

Go to the ‘Request and Enquiries,’ option.

Click on the ‘Online Nomination,’ option.

Choose an account number.

Fill up the nominee information and click on the submit option.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO REGISTER A NOMINEE THROUGH YONO SBI

Sign in to SBI Online.

Navigate to the ‘Services and Requests,’ option.

Click on the ‘Account Nominee’ option.

Select the account number from the drop-down.

Complete the nominee details and submit the details.