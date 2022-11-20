SBI Banking Services Update: Say Hi Over WhatsApp And Get Your Pension Slip. Here’s How

State Bank Of India (SBI) has extended its services over WhatsApp, senior citizens can avail their pension slip by sending 'Hi' on the given number.

“Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a “Hi” on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service,” the country’s top lender tweeted from its official handle.

Send a "Hi" on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Send ‘Hi’ to on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp.

You will receive a message from the bank with three options: Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip.

Tap Pension Slip

Mention the month for which you want the slip.

You will now see this message: “Please wait for a while as we fetch your Pension details.”

OTHER BANKING SERVICES ON WHATSAPP

Users can now also check their account balance and mini statement at the State Bank of India (SBI) through WhatsApp now. To opt for the service through SBI WhatsApp Banking, the account holder must first register themselves.

HERE’S HOW TO REGISTER

Send an SMS to 7208933148 with the text ‘WAREG’ with your account number with a space between them.

The SMS must be sent through your registered mobile number with the SBI account.

After completing the registration process, you will receive a message from SBI’s number 90226 90226 on your WhatsApp number.

You can simply send a ‘Hi SBI’ to 90226 90226 or respond to the WhatsApp message you just got and follow the instructions to avail of SBI services.

A bank account holder can enjoy services like account balance, mini statement, and de-register from WhatsApp banking.