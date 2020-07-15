Mumbai: The Central Board of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday approved the raising of up to Rs 25,000 crore through bonds in the financial year 2020-21. Also Read - SBI Changes ATM Withdrawal Rules; What Are New Transaction Limits, Charges? Know Here

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that it has approved the “raising of capital by issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in USD and/or INR during FY21.” Also Read - Recruitment Alert! SBI Looking to Hire 2000 Junior, Mid-level Executives? All You Need to Know

The fund raising would include fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) capital up to an amount of Rs 4,000 crore and raising of fresh Tier 2 capital up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore. Also Read - No Free Transactions in ATM From July 1? Check Out New Rules

The board also approved “to redeem existing Tier 2 capital bonds of Rs 11,015 crore having call dates during FY21 and replacing the same by raising fresh Tier 2 capital bonds of the same amount”.