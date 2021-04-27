New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said that the Executive Committee of its Central Board will consider raising $2 billion through bonds in the financial year 2021-22. The committee will meet on Wednesday, April 28, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Also Read - SBI Credit Card Customers Attention! Convert Your Large Purchases Into Monthly Installments Starting ₹52. Deets Inside

It said the Executive Committee will meet "to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to US$2 Billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2021-22".

Shares of the bank on Tuesday closed at Rs 352.90, higher by Rs 8.55, or 2.48 per cent, from its previous close.