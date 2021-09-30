New Delhi: If you are seeking to buy a car in this festive season, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering exclusive offers. The public sector lender has asked its customers to “stay tuned” as it will provide more details on this.Also Read - Rupinder Pal Singh, Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medalist, Retires From International Hockey

"The festive season, drive home happiness. Get exclusive offers on your dream car," SBI tweeted. "This festive season we have something special for you! Stay tuned for exciting offers on your favourite cars," the bank stated.

Earlier in September, SBI had launched credit score-linked home loans at 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount.

Prior to the festive offer, a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15 per cent. “With the introduction of the festive offers, a borrower can now avail home loan for any amount at a rate as low as 6.70 per cent. “The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30 year tenure,” SBI said, as per IANS report.

Besides, the SBI has removed the distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. “Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers.” Earlier, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than those of salaried ones, IANS reported.