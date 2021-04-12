New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering 0.25 per cent concession on car loan. SBI customers will also get car accessories up to Rs 5,000 for free. While, SBI customers will get a rebate on auto loan, the free accessories will be provided for buying Toyota car only. “Ride your dream car with pride! Book any Toyota Car via YONO SBI and get free accessories upto Rs 5000,” State Bank of India Tweeted. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Opening Weekend: Rs 100 Crore Gross Worldwide? Mass Win For Pawan Kalyan in COVID Times

To avail the concession on auto loan, SBI customers need to apply for car loan through State Bank of India YONO App. “Applying through YONO gets you a 0.25% concession on the interest rate,” State Bank of India has tweeted. Also Read - Rare Conjoined Girl Twins Born With Two Heads And Three Hands in Odisha's Kendrapara

To avail the 0.25 per cent concession and instant in-principal sanction of car loan, SBI customers need to log in to State Bank of India YONO. The customers need to go the shop and order section. The SBI customers need to go to Automobile section. Also Read - David Warner After SRH Lose to KKR: We Failed to Execute Our Plans

SBI offers car loan at an interest rate of 7.75 per cent per annum. However, SBI cars can avail the auto loan at an interest rate of 7.50 per cent per annum on applying through YONO.

Ride your dream car with pride! Book any Toyota Car via YONO SBI and get free accessories upto ₹5000. Applying through YONO gets you a 0.25% concession on the interest rate.#Toyota #DreamCar #CarLoan #YONOSBI #Offers pic.twitter.com/ruDLO1f9Lg — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 10, 2021

Along with the car loan, if you are buying TOYOTA car, you will get free Toyota genuine accessories up to Rs 5,000.

SBI offers three types of auto loan. These are – SBI car loan, NRI car loan, and Assured car loan scheme.