SBI Card Allows RuPay Credit Card Users To Make UPI Payments: Here’s How to Link And Use

SBI Card customers can now link their active primary credit cards to UPI and make payments to merchants using their credit cards.

Once the card is registered, customers can make UPI payments by simply scanning the merchant's QR code or entering their UPI ID and PIN. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, has announced that its customers will be able to make UPI payments using their RuPay credit cards starting August 10, 2023. This is a significant development that will make it easier and more convenient for SBI Card customers to make payments at UPI merchants. To avail of this facility, SBI Card customers will need to register their credit card with a third-party UPI app.

Once the card is registered, customers can make UPI payments by simply scanning the merchant’s QR code or entering their UPI ID and PIN.

SBI RuPay Credit Card on UPI: Details

SBI Card customers can now link their active primary credit cards to UPI and make payments to merchants using their credit cards. This facility is free for customers. To ensure that the credit card is linked successfully with UPI, it is important to make sure that the mobile number registered with SBI Card is also linked with UPI.

“With this functionality, the SBI Card customers will be able to use their SBI Card-issued RuPay credit cards on the UPI platform. Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry will witness a significant increase in credit card usage,” Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD&CEO, SBI Card was quoted saying on the Mint.

SBI RuPay Credit Card on UPI: How To Link

Download a UPI third-party app from the Google Play Store or App Store. Verify your mobile number on the UPI app and complete the registration process. After successful registration, select the option to “Add Credit Card/Link Credit Card”. Select “SBI Credit Card” from the list of credit card issuers. Select your SBI RuPay Credit Card to be linked. Enter the last 6 digits of your credit card and expiry date when prompted. Set your 6-digit UPI PIN.

How To Do Payment to an e-Commerce Merchant Using UPI On Your Credit Card

At the merchant’s website or app, select the UPI-enabled app that is linked to your credit card as the payment method.

Log in to the UPI app and select your registered SBI RuPay Credit Card from the list of available accounts.

Enter your 6-digit UPI PIN to confirm the payment.

Payment confirmation will be displayed.

You will be redirected to the merchant’s page once the payment is complete.

