SBI Card: SBI Cards & Payment Services has listed a slew of exciting offers for customers across India for the festive season 2022 from 22 September 2022 to 31 October 2022 with over 1,600 offers across online and offline merchants in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities (approximately 2600 cities). According to the bank, customers can benefit from up to 22.5% cashback across various partner brands.

Offers range across a wide set of popular categories that include electronics, mobiles, fashion and lifestyle, jewellery, travel and online marketplaces, among others.

"One of the key offers for SBI Card customers is SBI Card's exclusive partnership with Amazon for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This, one of the largest online sale events of the year, is live till 3 October. Apart from this, SBI Card has lined up varied offers from around 28 key global and national partner brands for its valued customers," it said.

Flipkart, Samsung mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Make My Trip, goibibo, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Jewels, Caratlane, Hero Motors, besides others are the partner brands.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive, SBI Card said, “In our experience, festive season has always been a period that witnesses high spends, planned or even unplanned, from customers. As a customer-centric brand, we have always strived to enhance the payment experience of our customers multifold as they shop, whether online or offline.”