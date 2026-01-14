Home

SBI card, HDFC bank and ICICI bank revamp credit card benefits as airport lounge demand soars

Indian banks including SBI Card, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are revamping credit and debit card benefits as airport lounge demand rises amid growing domestic and international travel.

Amidst increased travel demand, domestic and abroad, public sector lender State Bank of India’s (SBI) credit card affiliate SBI Card on Wednesday announced changes to reward categories and the eligibility and access rules for airport lounge visits for certain credit cards under its ownership. HDFC Bank followed by sharing its updated lounge usage terms valid for debit and credit cards while private lender ICICI Bank aligned certain of its credit card benefits effective January 15 this year.

Aligning Benefits with Rising Travel Demand

Airport lounge access is just one part of recent updates among these big three banks and card issuers. All are revising reward categories, as well as some rules around earning and redeeming perks. As more Indians take to the skies for business and leisure in the post-pandemic world, a comfortable lounge experience is quickly becoming tablestakes among cards – and can now serve as a key distinguishing factor when comparing different cards.

Indian airport lounges and their adoption has been on an upward trend in recent years, with multiple players coming together to collaborate with card networks and financial institutions to offer this premium perk.

SBI Card Updates Domestic Lounge Access Tiers

Effective January 10, 2026, SBI Card has revised how certain credit cards are grouped for the purpose of domestic lounge access. Cards will now be separated into four groups, as opposed to two, expanding the number of cardholders who will be able to visit airport lounges across India.

Cards previously in the 1st Access Category will now be moved to either the 1st or 2nd Access Category, depending on the card. Visit the SBI Card Press Release for more information.

HDFC Bank Cardholders Will Need to Spend to Visit Lounges

In a shift to digitalising lounge access, HDFC Bank has announced that starting January 10, customers will now be able to visit participating airport lounges using vouchers. After spending a minimum amount in a calendar quarter, cardholders will receive a lounge voucher via SMS or email. Debit card customers can only visit lounges through this new system by swiping their cards at the reception desk.

In addition to debit cards, HDFC credit cards also come with airport lounge benefits which can be earned after reaching certain spend thresholds.

ICICI Bank Announces New Credit Card Benefits Rules

Effective January 15, 2026, select ICICI Bank credit cards will operate under new benefits rules. Varying by card, these can include changes to how rewards are earned and redeemed, as well as changes to annual fees. Visit ICICI Bank’s Press Release for more information.

Cardmembers with these cards should review the full list of changes to determine how their card usage may be impacted.

