SBI Card Revises Reward Points Rules On Digital Spending From January 1, Details Here

The SBI Cards announced that Cleartrip vouchers will be redeemed in a single transaction and cannot be clubbed with any other offer or voucher with effect from January 6, 2023.

Last month, the SBI Card raised its processing fee on all merchant EMI transactions to Rs 199 along with applicable taxes from earlier Rs 99.

SBI Card Reward Points Rules Latest Update: The SBI Cards on Tuesday decided to revise its reward points rule from January 2023 and slashed accrual reward points on online spends at Amazon to 5X reward points effective from January 1, while the company has announced that Cleartrip vouchers to be redeemed in a single transaction and cannot be clubbed with any other offer or voucher with effect from January 6, 2023.

“With effect from January 6, 2023, the Cleartrip voucher issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spend milestone should be redeemed in a single transaction only and cannot be clubbed with any other offer/ voucher,” the SBI Card said in a notice on its website.

The SBI Card’s notice further stated that “acrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points with effect from 01 Jan’23.”

The SBI Card customers however will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds.

Last month, the SBI Card raised its processing fee on all merchant EMI transactions to Rs 199 along with applicable taxes from earlier Rs 99. The processing fee of Rs 99 is now being levied on all Rent Payment transactions.

The customers must know that art SBI Card, the reward points accumulated on credit card account can be redeemed in two ways — through the website and mobile application.

Here’s how to redeem credit card reward points from website:

Login to sbicard.com

Click on “Rewards” and then click on “Redeem Rewards”.

Browse through the Rewards Catalogue and choose the item of your choice

Click on “Redeem now” and confirm.

Here’s how to redeem credit card reward points via mobile app

Login to SBI Card mobile app.

Click on “Rewards” on the left-hand side and click on “Redeem Rewards”

Browse through the Rewards Catalogue and “select” the reward items of your choice

Click on “Redeem” and confirm.