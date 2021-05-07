New Delhi: Credit card is a double-edged sword! It is really handy in case someone needs urgent money for expenditure. However, credit card can also become debt-trap is users fail to track the spending details and check monthly statement. Also Read - MK Stalin Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu CM Along With 33 Ministers | Live Updates

"The best way to keep track of your Credit Card expenses, is SBI Card's Spend Analyzer feature," SBI Card tweeted.

Lost in analyzing your spends? SBI Card Spend Analyzer provides a complete summary of your expenditure, State Bank of India said.

State Bank of India credit card users can check the summarized spend details by visiting SBI card mobile app.

After that they need to go to “Account Details” section.

Subsequently, you need to go to “Spend Analyzer”.

State Bank of India offers different types of credit cards. India’s largest lender offers “Lifestyle Cards”, “Reward Cards”, “Shopping cars”, “Travel and Fuel Cards”, “Banking Partnership Cards”, and “Business Cards”.

There are SBI Card PRIME Business, SBI Card ELITE Business, SBI Card PRIME, OLA Money SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME, Max SBI Card PRIME, BPCL SBI Card OCTANE, IRCTC SBI Card Premier, UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE, UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME, SBI Card PRIME Business, and SBI Card ELITE Business.