New Delhi: The State Bank of India increased Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points on loans effective August 15, the Mint reported. Those who have availed loans that are benchmarked against the MCLR are going to witness a hike in EMIs. This is the second hike by India's biggest lender in one month.

New MCLR rates

Overnight to three months: Hiked to 7.35 per cent from 7.15 per cent

Six months: Hiked to 7.65 per cent from 7.45 per cent

One year: Hiked to 7.70 per cent from 7.5 per cent

Two years: Hiked to 7.9 per cent from 7.7 per cent

Three years: Hiked to 8 per cent from 7.8 per cent

The SBI also hiked External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points. As per the bank's website EBLR has been revised from existing 7.55% to 8.05% and RLLR was revised from 7.15% to 7.65% effective August 15.