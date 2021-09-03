SBI Customer Alert: SBI customers who are accessing internet banking services including YONO Lite and UPI, here comes an important update for you. The State Bank of India on Friday informed its customers that its digital services will remain affected for a few hours due to maintenance work on September 4-5.Also Read - Good News: These 23 Districts of Uttar Pradesh Are COVID-Free Now. Check Full List Here

Taking to Twitter, the SBI said that the internet banking services, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable between 10:35PM on 4 September and 01:35 AM on 5 September 2021 due to maintenance work. However, the bank said that the downtime is expected to last for 180 minutes.

SBI informed its customers, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."

“The SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will remain unavailable between 22:35 hours on 4 September and 01:35 hours on 5 September 2021 due to maintenance work. The bank announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 180 minutes,” the SBI said in a tweet.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/GXu3UCTSCu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 3, 2021

It is to be mentioned that the SBI has recently added a new and enhanced security feature – ‘SIM Binding’ in Yono and Yono Lite to safeguard the interest of its customers

The latest version of these platforms are expected to protect customers from various digital frauds. With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the Bank.

It also must be noted that the SBI has this week raised Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel- compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, it announced on September 1. The country’s largest lender raised the amount at a coupon rate of 7.72 percent. The SBI has now decided to accept Rs 4,000 crore at a coupon of 7.72 percent based on the response.