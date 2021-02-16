New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has come out with a new Xpress Credit personal loan facility for when customers need an instant loan with quick approval. Whether it’s a wedding or a vacation, unplanned emergency or planned purchase, SBI customers can now get quick approval and instant disbursal with minimal documentation through SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan. Also Read - SBI, Paytm, Netflix & Major Indian Brands Join The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend, Come up With Hilarious Memes

All that the customers have to do to apply for the Xpress personal loan is give a missed call or send a message.

SBI also tweeted saying: "All it takes is an SMS, to begin with your personal loan process. SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145."

All it takes is an SMS, to begin with your personal loan process.

SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145.

SBI Interest Rate:

The interest rate on this SBI loan is at 9.60%.

SBI Xpress Credit Personal Loan Features

Loan up to Rs 20 lakh

Low interest rates

Interest on daily reducing balance

Low processing charges

Minimal documentation

Zero hidden costs

Provision for second loan

No security, no guarantor



Missed Call Number:

To apply for the Xpress Credit personal loan from SBI, give a missed call on this number- 7208933142.

You can Dial 1800-11-2211 to get more information about the loan or for applying through SBI contact centre.

SMS Number:

You can also send an SMS by typing “PERSONAL” (without quotes and in caps) on this number -7208933145 to get a call back from the SBI contact centre.

Official Link:

For more information on SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan, click this link.