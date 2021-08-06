SBI Customer Alert: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday issued an alert on Twitter saying its internet banking services including YONO, YONO Lite and UPI transaction services will be down today for the maintenance work. In the tweet, the lender mentions that the temporary unavailability of services will be due to maintenance that is being carried out.Also Read - SBI Bank Agent Seeks 'Sexual Favours' from Maharashtra Woman for Unpaid Credit Card Dues!

Giving further details the SBI said that the internet services will be down between 22:45 hours on 6 August 2021 and 01:15 hours on 7 August 2021. The downed period will last approximately 150 minutes as per the bank’s notice and at this time select services will be inaccessible. The customers must note that the internet services include Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI transaction services. Also Read - SBI Launches 'Sim Binding Feature' for YONO, YONO Lite Apps to Protect Users from Online Fraud

The Tweet read: “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.” Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: With SBI’s Monsoon Dhamaka Offer, You Can Get Home Loan at 0% Processing Fee Till August 31

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 6.08.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 7.08.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” the SBI said.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/HCE15whtEi — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 5, 2021

The bank customers must note that the mentioned banking services will not be available for the mentioned 150 minutes as these maintenance activities are taking place after peak banking hours.

Earlier also, the SBI on May 22 and May 23, 2021, had said that its internet banking services such as YONO and YONO Lite were taken offline for maintenance purposes. The difference in this scenario, however, was that the RBI was undertaking upgradation of the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems.