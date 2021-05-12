SBI Customer Alert: As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that customers can now transfer their accounts from one branch to another without visiting any branch. The SBI said that the bank account transfer can happen online now. For this purpose, the account holders can use YONO SBI, YONO Lite apps and simply the SBI website. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: SBI Internet Banking, YONO Services to be Affected Today. Details Here

"If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe," the SBI said in a tweet on May 7.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the SBI in the recent past has rolled out several contactless services. The prime objective of the contactless services is to maintain social distancing and prioritize digital services. For this purpose, the SBI customers first have to register their mobile phone number with the bank.

Transfer bank account through YONO SBI App:

1) First you need to login to the SBI YONO app on your mobile phone.

2) Click on ‘Services’ option.

3) Go to ‘Transfer of Saving Account’ option.

4) Then, select your savings account. You have to provide the new branch code, where you wish to transfer your account. Then, click on ‘Get Branch’ name and you will be able to see the new branch’s name.

5) If you want to transfer your account to that branch, then click on ‘Submit’.

6) SBI customers must note that they need to review all the details before the final submission of the request.

How to Transfer Account through SBI Website:

1) First customers need to log in to www.onlinesbi.com using your username and password and go to ‘Personal Banking’ tab.

2) Then, click on ‘e-services’ option.

3) Select ‘Transfer of Savings Account’ option. You can view your account details like the number and branch name.

4) Select the account you wish to transfer and you have to provide the code of the new branch where you wish to transfer the account.

5) Once you put the branch code, you will get the branch name. You need to select the branch name and submit the request.

6) You need to verify the account transfer details using the existing and new branch codes.

7) Click on the ‘Confirm’ button and then a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

8) Enter the OTP and click on ‘Confirm’ to register your request.