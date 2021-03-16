SBI Customer Alert: Looking forward to opening a Demat account? you can open a Demat and trading account at the State Bank of India and save up to Rs 1350. You need to open a digital account at SBI with YONO and avail the offer. “Open a Demat & Trading Account on YONO and save Rs 1350,” State Bank of India tweeted. Once you open the account, you will get a free account opening worth Rs 850. Apart from this, you will get free Demat AMC for first-year worth Rs 500. Demat AMC refers to the maintenance charge that is levied by us to keep your Demat account active. The charge is Rs. 500 + GST. All you need to do is to log onto YONO – Investments – Open Demat and Trading Account. Also Read - SBI Alert: State Bank of India UPI Services To Be Affected Today. Details Here

YONO SBI is the Mobile Banking and Lifestyle App of the State Bank of India. You can do banking operations, shop, travel, pay bills, recharge, invest, avail IRCTC ticket booking, use UPI to transfer money, and book movie tickets.

To avail of this facility, the users must be SBI account holder. You need to use your internet banking credentials to register and log in. If you do not have internet banking credentials, then you can generate a temporary internet banking password using your debit card, and register using the same. Once you log in after that YONO SBI is at your fingertips. “Please note that your data is safe with India’s most secure bank. We do not share any information with third parties without your permission,” SBI has stated. It must be noted that YONO SBI is supported on Android 5.1 and above.

SBI Demat account provides account maintenance and safe custody. It facilitates converting physical share certificate into electronic balances. SBI Demat account also facilitates converting the electronic balances to physical (share certificate) form. One facilitates delivery/receipt of electronic balances consequent to market / off-market trades via SBI Demat account. SBI Demat account facilitates faster and direct credit of security balances into DP account on allotment through public issue of companies. SBI Demat account also manages the disbursement of corporate benefits and security lending.