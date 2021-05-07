New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday evening in a statement said that its digital services will remain affected on May 7 due to the scheduled up-gradation of the lender’s digital banking platforms. The SBI which has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country on Twitter said that it various digital services will specifically affected in the evening time on Friday because of this reason. Also Read - SBI Board To Mull Raising USD 2 Billion Via Bonds In FY22 | Check Details Here

"We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

Last month, the bank’s digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) were affected due to maintenance. and customers were informed in advance. At present, the SBI has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.

As of December 31, 2020, the SBI had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank’s number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.