SBI Customer Alert: If you are a customer of State Bank of India, here is an update for you. The SBI has informed its customers that its Internet Banking services such as SBI YONO, YONO Lite and UPI facilities will remain unavailable for the customers between 10: 45 PM on July 10 and 00:15 AM on July 11. Taking to Twitter, the SBI said that its internet banking services will not be available for 90 minutes due to maintenance activities that will be undertaken by the bank.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 10 July and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: Now You Can Transfer Account Without Visiting Bank Branch | Step-by-step Guide Here

It must be noted that the time slot for maintenance activities has been kept at non-peak hours by the bank. Hence, the account holders in the SBI will not face any difficulty. However, if you have any important transaction, then you should settle it immediately before the temporary suspension comes into effect.

The SBI has requested its customers to bear with the bank as it strives to provide a better banking experience.

Not just this time, the bank’s digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance last month as well.

As per latest updates, the SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. The SBI as of December 31, 2020 had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank’s number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

In the meantime, the SBI has urged its customers to keep changing their passwords continuously to avoid any fraud. The bank on Friday said that changing passwords is like a vaccine against the virus.