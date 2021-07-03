SBI Customer Alert: The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, on Friday said that its internet banking services such as YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI will not be available on Sunday for 2 hours and 25 minutes due to maintenance activities that will be undertaken by the bank. The bank further stated that it will be undertaking maintenance activities between 03:25 PM and 05:50 PM on July 4. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For THIS Post, Apply by June 28 | Check Vacancy, Direct Link to Application

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 03:25 hrs and 05:50 hrs on 04.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO/YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle. Also Read - SBI's 'Kavach Personal Loan' Scheme Launched For Covid Patients. All You Need to Know

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/l7dsyoQcsu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 2, 2021

Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Only 2 Days Left For Last Date, Apply Today For 5237 Posts

This, however, is not the first time that SBI’s internet banking and other online services will be down. Last month also, SBI’s Mobile app YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services were unavailable due to maintenance activities for four hours on June 20 and on June 13.

It must be noted that the SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank’s number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.