SBI Customer Alert: The State Bank of India (SBI) has already informed its customers about the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card. Earlier, the bank had said that the Sepotmeber 30 is the deadline by which all its customers and account holders should link their PAN with Aadhaar by September 30. In a letter to all customers, the bank had urged them to get this done so as to avoid any inconveniences and enjoy a seamless banking service.

In a tweet also, the bank conveyed the message and a post describing how customers can go about it. The tweet read, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

Giving further details, the SBI said if the PAN is not linked by September 30, 2021, the identification card and its facilities will be rendered inoperative/inactive. This simply means that the customers cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions.

According to the Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN card and also has an Aadhaar card needs to intimate their Aadhaar number to the Income Tax authorities.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar card: step-by-step guide here