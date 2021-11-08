New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with hassle-free process to generate your Debit Card Pin or Green Pin at IVR through contact centre. State Bank of India account holders can dial toll-free SBI customer care number 1800-1234 from their registered mobile numbers. Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system.Also Read - SBI Announces New Toll-Free Customer Care Number. Check Details

SBI Customer Care

Press 2 for ATM or Debit Card related services.

Press 1 for PIN generation.

Press 1 if you are calling from your registered mobile number or else press 2 to speak with an agent.

If you have pressed 1, you need to enter last 5 digits of ATM card for which you wish to generate a Green PIN.

Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.

Press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of ATM

Enter last 5 digits of account number.

Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.

Press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of Account Number.

Enter your birth year. You have successfully generated your Green PIN. The Green PIN has been sent to your registered mobile number.

Now customers need to change the PIN sent on their registered mobile number.

Now, State Bank of India customers need to visit SBI ATM within 24 hours. Also Read - SBI Online Home Auction: Interest Rate, Date, Key Details