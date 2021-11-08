New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with hassle-free process to generate your Debit Card Pin or Green Pin at IVR through contact centre. State Bank of India account holders can dial toll-free SBI customer care number 1800-1234 from their registered mobile numbers. Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system.Also Read - SBI Announces New Toll-Free Customer Care Number. Check Details
SBI Customer Care
- Press 2 for ATM or Debit Card related services.
- Press 1 for PIN generation.
- Press 1 if you are calling from your registered mobile number or else press 2 to speak with an agent.
- If you have pressed 1, you need to enter last 5 digits of ATM card for which you wish to generate a Green PIN.
- Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.
- Press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of ATM
- Enter last 5 digits of account number.
- Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.
- Press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of Account Number.
- Enter your birth year. You have successfully generated your Green PIN. The Green PIN has been sent to your registered mobile number.
- Now customers need to change the PIN sent on their registered mobile number.
Now, State Bank of India customers need to visit SBI ATM within 24 hours.