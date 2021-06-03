New Delhi: During Covid pandemic and lockdown-like restrictions, banks are taking extra care in providing facilities to their customers. Banks’ employees deserve all the accolades for

running the service in a sprawling country like India. State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, and Bank of Baroda have been providing customer care numbers and

SBI Customer Care Number

SBI has provided two customer care numbers – 1800 112 211, 1800 425 3800. State Bank of India customers can dial these numbers for balance and last five transactions at IVR, balance and

“Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs.

PNB Customer Care Number

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering cash-at-doorstep. PNB customers can avail pick and drop services for cheque book, pay orders, draft, life certificate, TDS/Form 16 Certificate, 15G/H

forms, and account statement.

PNB customers can call 1-800-180-2222 and 1-800-103-2222 for any help.

Canara Bank Customer Care Number

Canara Bank has provided a few numbers for its customers so that they can avail hasslefree facilities. These numbers are – 1800 425 0018, 1800 208 3333, 1800 103 0018, and 1800 3011 3333.

“Dreading thinking of the day you’ll have to wait in lines again? Skip the queue and go digital with Canara Bank’s #DigitalBanking solutions: #BHIM QR, #InternetBanking, Credit/Debit Card

for online transactions, and our mobile app, CANDI,” Canara Bank tweeted.

Bank of Baroda Customer Care Number

Bank of Baroda has also started cash at doorstep facility. Bank of Baroda customers can call at 1800 1213721, and 1800 1037188. For Bank of Baroda Debitv card and ATM related queries,

customers can call at 18002584455, and 18001024455.