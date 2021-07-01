New Delhi: State Bank of India account holders often look for SBI customer care number. SBI customer care numbers provides information and services. These days due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, SBI customer care numbers are absolutely essential. Also Read - IND-W vs ENG-W: 'It Matters to Get Among The Wickets', Says Spinner Poonam Yadav After Picking Up Heather Knight And Amy Jones
- SBI has the largest network of 22,219 fully functional branches and 62,617 ATMs in the country.
- With a presence across all time zones through 229 offices in 31 countries, SBI has gradually spread its wings across the globe.
- State bank of India has 71,968 Customer Service Points.
- SBI provides you a contact less service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. You can call State Bank of India toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.
- You can check balance and last 5 transactions at IVR
- You can check balance and last 5 transactions through SMS.
- You can request for blocking and re-issuance of ATM card.
- SBI customers can generate ATM/Green PIN.
- SBI Customers can seek for issue of new ATM card after blocking of old ATM card.
- SBI Doorstep Banking – our bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today! Toll-Free Numbers are 1800 1213721, 1800 1037188, State Bank of India said.
- As part of SBI doorstep banking, there are three type services. These are – Pick up Services, Delivery Services, and Other Services.
- Pick up services are – cheques/drafts/pay orders, new cheque book, requisition slips, IT challan, standing instructions request.
- Delivery services are drafts/pay orders, term deposit receipts, account statement, TDS/Form 16 certificate, gift card.
- Other services are cash withdrawal, digital life certificate for pensioners.
