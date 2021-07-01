New Delhi: State Bank of India account holders often look for SBI customer care number. SBI customer care numbers provides information and services. These days due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, SBI customer care numbers are absolutely essential. Also Read - IND-W vs ENG-W: 'It Matters to Get Among The Wickets', Says Spinner Poonam Yadav After Picking Up Heather Knight And Amy Jones

SBI has the largest network of 22,219 fully functional branches and 62,617 ATMs in the country. With a presence across all time zones through 229 offices in 31 countries, SBI has gradually spread its wings across the globe. State bank of India has 71,968 Customer Service Points. SBI provides you a contact less service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. You can call State Bank of India toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800. You can check balance and last 5 transactions at IVR You can check balance and last 5 transactions through SMS. You can request for blocking and re-issuance of ATM card. SBI customers can generate ATM/Green PIN. SBI Customers can seek for issue of new ATM card after blocking of old ATM card.

Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contact less service that will help you with your urgent banking needs.

Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.

SBI Doorstep Banking – our bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today! Toll-Free Numbers are 1800 1213721, 1800 1037188, State Bank of India said. As part of SBI doorstep banking, there are three type services. These are – Pick up Services, Delivery Services, and Other Services. Pick up services are – cheques/drafts/pay orders, new cheque book, requisition slips, IT challan, standing instructions request. Delivery services are drafts/pay orders, term deposit receipts, account statement, TDS/Form 16 certificate, gift card. Other services are cash withdrawal, digital life certificate for pensioners.

Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today!

Toll-Free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721

