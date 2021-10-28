New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced new customer care number for its account holders. “Phone banking just got better! SBI contact centre gets a new easy to dial number,” SBI tweeted. Users can dial the new customer care number and get multiple number of services from the public sector lending major.

SBI Customer Care Number New Toll Free

State Bank of India has announced a contact number for its customers. The number is 1800 1234. “Call us toll-free on 1800 1234 and get a wide range of services on the go with SBI Contact Centre. What are you waiting for?” SBI tweeted.

The customer care number issued by SBI is a toll-free. User can call for free of cost.

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 27, 2021

Meanwhile, SBI has cautioned its customers of losing personal or financial data.

“Your Safety is our Priority! Here’s a quick security tip that could save you from losing personal/financial data! Download apps only from verified sources. Do not download any app on the advice of unknown persons,” SBI tweeted.

SBI has also introduced an One Time Password (OTP) cash withdrawal system at its ATM.

“Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority,” SBI tweeted.