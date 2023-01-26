Home

Business

SBI Customers Alert: Here’s How to Get SBI Bank Mini Statement Via Missed Call, SMS

SBI Customers Alert: Here’s How to Get SBI Bank Mini Statement Via Missed Call, SMS

Apart from all this, the SBI account holders can also check all the data like net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch, passbook, and ATMS via net banking service.

SBI Customers can access SBI mini-statement in various ways such as SBI Quick Banking, missed call banking, SMS banking, mobile & net banking.

SBI Mini Statement Latest Update: Considered as India’s largest lender, State Bank Of India (SBI), offers various services to customers via a toll-free number and SMS facility. The SBI customers can get SMS banking and mobile services, account balance details, and mini-statements by just giving a missed call or an SMS from the registered mobile number.

Customers can access SBI mini-statement in various ways such as SBI Quick Banking, missed call banking, SMS banking, mobile & net banking. However, to access SBI mini statement, the customers must get their phone number registered with the bank.

The customers must note that the SBI mini statement contains all transaction details carried out through various modes such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI. You can get the State Bank of India mini statement both online and offline.

The toll-free number is 9223766666, through which, the customers can receive balance details by SMS or a call on their devices.

How To Check SBI Mini Statement Via Missed Call Or SMS

Give a missed call to SBI mini statement number 09223866666 to know about the last 5 transactions.

The call will disconnect after two rings.

The user will get an SMS with the SBI mini statement i.e. recent 5 transactions initiated from the account.

How To Register For SBI SMS Banking And Mobile Services

The SBI account holders need to register their account numbers to avail of the SMS and mobile services.

Then they need to send an SMS ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for the specific account.

After the previous method is done successfully, the customer will get a confirmation message that is shared if the message is successful or unsuccessful.

Apart from all this, the SBI account holders can also check all the data like net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch, passbook, and ATMS via net banking service.