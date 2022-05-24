SBI Fake SMS: A fake SMS claiming that accounts of State Bank of India (SBI) customers will be blocked is doing rounds on the social media. “Dear account holder, your SBI bank documents has expired a/c will be blocked”, the viral message, which also has the link of India’s largest lender read.Also Read - What Is SBI's Xpress Credit, How Will it Benefit Loan Eligible Customers?

However, when Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral message turned out to be fake. Debuking the fake news, the PIB, a nodal body of the government of India (GOI) said,"A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE."

A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck ▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. ▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/Y8sVlk95wH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 18, 2022

Furthermore, alerting customers about rising phishing instances, government’s fact-checking arm said,”Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.”

CLAIM: SBI bank documents has expired, your account will be blocked.

FACT: The message is fake.

Last month, SBI had issued a warning to its customers about frauds via phishing through various modes of communication such as messages, email, and tweets. Spreading awareness among customers about KYC frauds that have been doing the rounds, the bank shared two numbers and asked its customers to not respond to any suspicious calls.

“Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI. SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link”, the SBI tweeted from its official handle.