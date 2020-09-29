New Delhi: India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its customers about online banking frauds. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the bank has asserted that financial fraudsters are now targeting account holders on instant messaging application— WhatsApp. Also Read - Can WhatsApp Chats be Accessed? What is End-to-End Encryption?

Making the announcement, the bank has asked its customers to exercise major caution, stay aware and vigilant. “Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don’t let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant,” SBI has tweeted. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Scandal: WhatsApp Gives Clarification on Security After NCB Retrieves Chats

In five bullet points, the bank has elaborated how cybercriminals are approaching customers via WhatsApp Calls and Messages. Also Read - Fraud Alert! SBI Warns Customers About Fake Alert E-Mails, Asks Users to Think Before They Click

– Informing customers about winning the lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.

– Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account-specific information through emails, SMS, calls and WhatsApp calls.

– There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on – please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps.

– Cybercriminals are waiting for just one mistake – please do not trust such fake callers or forwarded messages.

The SBI also asked customers to widely share this message with people to save them from any such frauds.