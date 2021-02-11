New Delhi: Giving a piece of good news to numerous Jan Dhan account holders, India’s top lender State Bank of India (SBI), has announced that if its Jan Dhan account holders apply for ‘SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card’ then they can get accident insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh. “It’s time to put yourself on the road to success. Apply for SBI RuPay Jandhan card today,” SBI said in a tweet. Also Read - SBI Online Alert: Now You Can Register Nominees Online For FD, RD, Savings, Current Accounts

Part of Central government’s scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) focuses on coverage of rural as well as urban households. Notably, the PMJDY is a national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services such as banking/ savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner. The SBI has further clarified that the PMJDY accounts are exempt from maintaining an average monthly balance.

Who can open Jan Dhan account?

Any Indian citizen, whose age is 10 years or more

Benefits of Jan Dhan Account:

1) The benefits of government schemes directly come into the account.

2) Free mobile banking facility is also provided with the account.

3) Overseas facility after 6 months of opening of Jhan Dhan account

4) Accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakhs will be given

5) Life cover up to Rs 30,000

6) The account holder is given a RuPay Debit Card from which he can withdraw money from the account or make a purchase.

7) Interest is received on deposit.

8) Money transfer facility across the country

9) Easy to buy insurance, pension products through accounts.

Documents needed for opening PMJDY

1) Aadhaar card

2) Passport

3) Driving license

4) Documents that meet KYC requirements

In the meantime, the Centre has said that a total number of 41.75 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) out of which 35.96 crore accounts are operative.