New Delhi: India's largest Public Sector Bank (PSB), State Bank of India (SBI) is most likely to give a surprising service to its customers. According to SBI Chairman Dinesh Kalra, the bank will allow banking services through WhatsApp for its customers. The announcement was made through a virtual conference. The bank will most likely launch an application programming interface (API).

API will bring the aggregators and the corporate clients together. According to a report by News18, it will also help in providing a seamless connection between customers and the servers. The information will be left secure on the servers.

The details related to what services will be provided through the SBI WhatsApp service have not been revealed by the Chairman yet. Currently, the bank provides a WhatsApp-based service to credit card holders through an app called SBI Card Whatsapp connect. They can check the balance in their account, reward points, make card payments and more through Whatsapp.

How to sign up for the SBI Card Whatsapp connect?

On Whatsapp, type ‘OPTIN’ and send on 9004022022. Also, you can give a missed call on 08080945040. The text and message should be done from the registered mobile number in your bank.

Which other banks offer banking services through Whatsapp?

There are several banks that offer banking services through Whatsapp. These are: